Read the Sunday Times e-edition

04 June 2023
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

South Africa’s non-aligned status in the war between Russia and Ukraine continued to be in the spotlight this week with the meeting of foreign ministers of Brics countries. Today, on our front page, we bring you a significant development in that story. In an interview with the Sunday Times on Friday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula hinted at a possible U-turn on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Also on our front page, we bring you a story about a soldier who was killed at the Thaba Tshwane military base three months after reporting possible corruption at the military garage where Cuban mechanics were used to service the private vehicles of civilians and at least one general.

On the subject of Mbalula, the man in charge of running the ANC, he says the Scorpions should be brought back and that a “monumental error” was made in 2009 when the unit was disbanded. The decision, which he backed as ANC Youth League leader at the time, has hampered the fight against crime, he says.

Among the many other interesting stories in the paper today is one about the alleged Rwandan genocide suspect Fulgence Kayishema, who was loved and trusted by the family he lived with in Paarl and who are now horrified to hear that he is an international fugitive.

In addition, be sure to read about the vaping crisis at our schools, as well as our interview with Karabo Rakgolela, the manager of Eskom’s top-performing power station.

The Sunday Times and TimesLIVE were greatly saddened by the death this week of our colleague Eusebius McKaiser. Make sure you read our tribute to him.

Wishing you a day of engaging reading.

A kiss for Kieswetter — why the tax boss deserves it

South Africans should pucker up and kiss SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter every time they see him.
News
6 hours ago

‘This is our grand plan’: Ramokgopa presents ‘the winter of our discontent’

Electricity minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has revealed the "grand plan" as South Africans brace for a tough winter with worsening power cuts.
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Telkom a perfect fit for Axian and Maseko

Madagascan telecom firm sees South Africa as the ideal springboard for further acquisitions on the continent.
Business Times
6 hours ago

Is Ramaphosa’s high-profile deputy positioning himself for succession?

Paul Mashatile is seldom out of the public eye — we should get used to that, because things are likely to change after next year’s elections.
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Mampara of the Week: Oscar Mabuyane

For a politician claiming to have done no wrong, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane is sure acting suspiciously.
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Mpho Phalatse pulls out of DA Joburg caucus leader race, ‘fears defeat’

Former Joburg mayor and outgoing DA caucus leader Mpho Phalatse has bowed out of the party caucus leader race, allegedly due to fearing defeat.
News
6 hours ago

Being gay is not un-African — homophobia and queer-phobia are

The false notion that “being gay is un-African” is one of the most dangerous misconceptions driving violence, marginalisation and discrimination ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

King ‘not owner of the land’, Buthelezi tells Zulu royal family amid governance squabble

Land under the Ingonyama Trust does not belong to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, it belongs to the Zulu nation. This is what amaZulu traditional prime ...
News
6 hours ago

Mashaba and Mashele smoke peace pipe, as Brutus Malada quits ActionSA

Disgraced political analyst and author Prince Mashele and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba have made up, while senior researcher Brutus Malada has ...
News
6 hours ago

R7,310 a meeting: No 'labour of love' for some as university council members cash in

Should university council members be paid to attend meetings? Absolutely, say some, with others awarding their honoraria to the betterment of their ...
News
6 hours ago

Lady R probe report will be kept secret

Inquiry into whether weapons were loaded onto Russian ship also has no power to summon witnesses.
News
6 hours ago
