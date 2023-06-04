Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
South Africa’s non-aligned status in the war between Russia and Ukraine continued to be in the spotlight this week with the meeting of foreign ministers of Brics countries. Today, on our front page, we bring you a significant development in that story. In an interview with the Sunday Times on Friday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula hinted at a possible U-turn on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Also on our front page, we bring you a story about a soldier who was killed at the Thaba Tshwane military base three months after reporting possible corruption at the military garage where Cuban mechanics were used to service the private vehicles of civilians and at least one general.
On the subject of Mbalula, the man in charge of running the ANC, he says the Scorpions should be brought back and that a “monumental error” was made in 2009 when the unit was disbanded. The decision, which he backed as ANC Youth League leader at the time, has hampered the fight against crime, he says.
Among the many other interesting stories in the paper today is one about the alleged Rwandan genocide suspect Fulgence Kayishema, who was loved and trusted by the family he lived with in Paarl and who are now horrified to hear that he is an international fugitive.
In addition, be sure to read about the vaping crisis at our schools, as well as our interview with Karabo Rakgolela, the manager of Eskom’s top-performing power station.
The Sunday Times and TimesLIVE were greatly saddened by the death this week of our colleague Eusebius McKaiser. Make sure you read our tribute to him.
Wishing you a day of engaging reading.
