Aussie competition expert takes on the Comrades
Deputy minister from Down Under swaps his economist’s hat for running shoes as he adds another ultramarathon to his tally
11 June 2023 - 00:00
Australia’s deputy minister of charities has come all the way to South Africa to walk the talk — or more accurately, run it. He’s competing in the 87.7km Comrades Marathon on Sunday, partly to raise funds for a good cause back home...
Aussie competition expert takes on the Comrades
Deputy minister from Down Under swaps his economist’s hat for running shoes as he adds another ultramarathon to his tally
Australia’s deputy minister of charities has come all the way to South Africa to walk the talk — or more accurately, run it. He’s competing in the 87.7km Comrades Marathon on Sunday, partly to raise funds for a good cause back home...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos