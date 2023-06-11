Proposed development is outside the urban edge
Grapes of wrath in Libertas ‘urban sprawl’ row
Plan for major housing, retail and office project raises fears of harm to bucolic Stellenbosch character
11 June 2023 - 00:00
A famous Stellenbosch farm, earmarked for a R4.3bn mixed-use development, has become the frontline in a winelands wrangle between residents and two wealthy South Africans...
Proposed development is outside the urban edge
Grapes of wrath in Libertas ‘urban sprawl’ row
Plan for major housing, retail and office project raises fears of harm to bucolic Stellenbosch character
A famous Stellenbosch farm, earmarked for a R4.3bn mixed-use development, has become the frontline in a winelands wrangle between residents and two wealthy South Africans...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos