Dear readers,
Ahead of next week’s expected cold weather, we bring you a fiery front page in this week’s edition.
We lead with a story about the dramatic liquidation of Arthur Kaplan jewellers which ended in court this week with the CEO of the company accused of assaulting the liquidator, who in turn has accused him and his alleged girlfriend of pulling off heists involving millions of rands in jewellery and designer watches.
Also on our front page is a story that has been raging for weeks, that of South Africa hosting the Brics summit and the International Criminal Court arrest warrant out for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Today we report that President Cyril Ramaphosa had a telephonic discussion on Friday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about holding the summit in his country.
We also take you behind the scenes at this week’s meeting held between Ramaphosa and business leaders.
But as usual, there is a lot more to read in the Sunday Times than can be contained on our front page.
Be sure not to miss our package on the Comrades Marathon and the lengths some will go to cheat in the race.
We also report about a R250,000 birthday bash a mother threw for her baby, who was only one year old.
A long read I suggest you settle in for is by Mcebisi Jonas which leads our Insight section today, about the geopolitical maelstrom South Africa finds itself in.
Wishing you a day of informative and entertaining reading.
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times, have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Click on the image to access the e-edition
Image: Sunday Times
The tycoon, his ‘girlfriend’ and the R40m jewel heist
Western Cape ANC to finally elect leaders
Northern Cape school backs down after banning pupil for his cornrows
Reserved judgment report sheds little light
Durban residents, minibus taxi drivers at war over parking
KZN principal probing missing school funds has her house, cars torched
Unclaimed bodies rotting in mortuary limbo
Thaw in ANC-business relations could ease winter of despair
New partnerships between government and private sector are welcome
More clouds on the horizon for Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry
