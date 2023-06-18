Comrades put differences on back foot to take up arms in 'ultimate human race'
A number of the country's politicians took part in the recent Comrades Marathon. This is what they had to say about the challenge
18 June 2023 - 00:00 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Opposition politicians came together as comrades in arms to cross the finish line of the gruelling 89km Comrades Marathon from Pietermaritzburg to Durban on June 11...
Comrades put differences on back foot to take up arms in 'ultimate human race'
A number of the country's politicians took part in the recent Comrades Marathon. This is what they had to say about the challenge
Opposition politicians came together as comrades in arms to cross the finish line of the gruelling 89km Comrades Marathon from Pietermaritzburg to Durban on June 11...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos