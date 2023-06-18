Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

18 June 2023
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

As I write to you, our presidential correspondent Amanda Khoza is stuck in a hotel room in Warsaw after a debacle that saw members of the media caught in the middle of a standoff between the presidential protection unit led by Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode and the Polish authorities at the city’s Chopin airport. We bring you fresh details about the drama, including what was inside those boxes that the Poles wanted to search.

Also on our front page, we inform you that Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was not properly registered when he ran a burial scheme in which Soweto residents lost money, and charges of fraud are being investigated against him.

Another front page story concerns a top private school principal who dramatically resigned after a woman alleged that he had sex with her when she was 15, while he was a teacher at her school.

A long read we suggest you settle in for is our interview with EFF leader Julius Malema, who speaks about his party’s 10th birthday celebrations and of his readiness to be president.

But it is not all serious news in the Sunday Times today.

We bring you interviews with people as diverse as actor Lemogang Tsipa who plays King Shaka in Shaka iLembe, and indigent people at traffic lights who have become DIY traffic cops thanks to load-shedding.

And because today is Fathers’ Day, we celebrate what it means to be a dad with some of our celebrated sports stars.

Wishing you a relaxing day of reading.

