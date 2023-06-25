Jobs bloodbath as axe falls on Free State abattoir
Major employer in Harrismith closes, the latest victim of load-shedding and municipal dysfunction
25 June 2023 - 00:00
The usual litany of South African woes — load-shedding, water shortages and rickety municipal services — sounded the death knell this week for a major abattoir in the Free State with the loss of 79 jobs...
Jobs bloodbath as axe falls on Free State abattoir
Major employer in Harrismith closes, the latest victim of load-shedding and municipal dysfunction
The usual litany of South African woes — load-shedding, water shortages and rickety municipal services — sounded the death knell this week for a major abattoir in the Free State with the loss of 79 jobs...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos