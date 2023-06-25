Locksmiths’ 10-hour sweat to break into Sandton jewellery store
The thieves who stole luxury items worth R18m from World's Finest Watches had it easy compared to the liquidators when they tried to gain access
25 June 2023 - 00:03
It took a team of crack locksmiths almost 10 hours, a lot of head scratching and even more grunt work to "break into" a luxury watch store in Sandton’s elite Nelson Mandela Square...
It took a team of crack locksmiths almost 10 hours, a lot of head scratching and even more grunt work to "break into" a luxury watch store in Sandton’s elite Nelson Mandela Square...
