Methane still levels too high to retrieve bodies of dead illegal miners
25 June 2023 - 00:01
Dangerously high levels of methane in a ventilation shaft of an unused mine have prevented rescue workers from retrieving 28 of the 31 illegal miners who died in a gas explosion last month...
