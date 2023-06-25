Midnight sting in cemetery lays trap for ‘minerals bust’
RBM is acting against companies it says are involved in the disappearance of its cargoes — and the sheriff has raided a suspect warehouse in Gauteng
25 June 2023 - 00:00
A legal battle between mining giant Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) and the South African arm of a global Chinese shipping empire has revealed dramatic details of how syndicates are stealing truckloads of minerals worth millions...
