Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
We remain in the throes of load-shedding during an increasingly chilly winter, and our front-page lead today about a cabinet rift over energy may cause concern for many.
We bring you a story about how minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe defied President Cyril Ramaphosa and snubbed a top-level meeting his boss hosted with the leaders of Denmark and the Netherlands to launch a European-funded green-energy plan.
Also on our front page is a story about how locksmiths took almost 10-hours to break into the World’s Finest Watches shop in Nelson Mandela Square — and when they got in they found R18m in stock was missing.
There is a whole lot more to read in the Sunday Times today, though. We also bring you news of a possible resolution to the Brics summit drama — Russian President Vladimir Putin may not be coming to South Africa in August after all.
On the lighter side, read about the fracas over the bare-breasted cast members of Shaka iLembe, and about one of the participants in the wildly popular Netflix reality show Dubai Bling who grew up in Azaadville, outside Krugersdorp.
A long read that I suggest you settle in for is about eminent dancer and choreographer Gregory Maqoma’s last performance.
Wishing you a riveting day of reading.
Gwede Mantashe snubs Ramaphosa's green energy signing
Putin won’t attend Brics summit in South Africa
Lesufi’s early charge to save the ANC — and his job
Mkhwebane’s bribe allegations against ANC MPs are flimsy, says Mbalula
Who is Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin?
State capture report recommendations ‘still in a holding pattern’ one year later
Rogue ministers doing as they please need to be held to account
Unmarked assignments add to Unisa’s woes
Ramaphosa spells out clean energy transition needs at Paris summit
State’s co-operation with media vital to a democracy
SABC board member ‘interferes in editorial’
Mampara of the week: Peter Marais
What secret knowledge protects the president’s security clown?
