Read the Sunday Times e-edition

25 June 2023 - 00:00 By S’thembiso Msomi
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

We remain in the throes of load-shedding during an increasingly chilly winter, and our front-page lead today about a cabinet rift over energy may cause concern for many.

We bring you a story about how minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe defied President Cyril Ramaphosa and snubbed a top-level meeting his boss hosted with the leaders of Denmark and the Netherlands to launch a European-funded green-energy plan.

Also on our front page is a story about how locksmiths took almost 10-hours to break into the World’s Finest Watches shop in Nelson Mandela Square — and when they got in they found R18m in stock was missing.

There is a whole lot more to read in the Sunday Times today, though. We also bring you news of a possible resolution to the Brics summit drama — Russian President Vladimir Putin may not be coming to South Africa in August after all.

On the lighter side, read about the fracas over the bare-breasted cast members of Shaka iLembe, and about one of the participants in the wildly popular Netflix reality show Dubai Bling who grew up in Azaadville, outside Krugersdorp.

A long read that I suggest you settle in for is about eminent dancer and choreographer Gregory Maqoma’s last performance.

Wishing you a riveting day of reading.           

Gwede Mantashe snubs Ramaphosa's green energy signing

In a move that exposes a rift within the cabinet over policy, energy minister Gwede Mantashe this week pointedly snubbed a top-level meeting hosted ...
News
6 hours ago

Putin won’t attend Brics summit in South Africa

Russian President Vladmir Putin is believed to have told President Cyril Ramaphosa he’s willing to miss the Brics summit in South Africa in August.
News
6 hours ago

Lesufi’s early charge to save the ANC — and his job

Among the premier’s initiatives to retain Gauteng in 2024 is new focus on helping townships and similar under-served areas, reflects S'thembiso Msomi.
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Mkhwebane’s bribe allegations against ANC MPs are flimsy, says Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has described as flimsy and frivolous allegations by suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her ...
News
6 hours ago

Who is Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin?

With aggressive PR, foul language and a frequent presence near the front lines, the shaven-headed Yevgeny Prigozhin is one of the most visible faces ...
News
6 hours ago

State capture report recommendations ‘still in a holding pattern’ one year later

The recommendations made by chief justice Raymond Zondo after the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture are "still in a holding pattern" ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Rogue ministers doing as they please need to be held to account

Accountability, or rather a glaring lack of it, has been a persistent source of weakness in the quality of public services offered to South Africans. ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Unmarked assignments add to Unisa’s woes

Students not getting vital feedback before exams.
News
6 hours ago

Ramaphosa spells out clean energy transition needs at Paris summit

Plans to help countries transition to clean energy must take into account socio-economic conditions and the challenges of unemployment, poverty and ...
News
6 hours ago

State’s co-operation with media vital to a democracy

The African heads of state mediation mission in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, has had its fair share of critics and ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

SABC board member ‘interferes in editorial’

The broadcaster’s head of news has lodged an official complaint against Mpho Tsedu after accusations that he has tried on several occasions to ...
News
6 hours ago

Mampara of the week: Peter Marais

There’s strong possibility that this week’s mampara holds the record for having joined more political parties than any other prominent politician. At ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

What secret knowledge protects the president’s security clown?

First there was Phala Phala, then Rhoode tried to metaphorically stuff  sniper rifles into the couch on the way to Russia. But he remains ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago
