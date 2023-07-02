Dutch king apologises for slavery, asks for forgiveness
The apologies come amid a wider reconsideration of the country's colonial past, including efforts to return looted art, and its current struggles with racism
02 July 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
Dutch King Willem-Alexander on Saturday apologised for the Netherlands' historical involvement in slavery and the effects it still has today, describing it as the “most painful, most degrading and most inhuman” way of robbing a person of their freedom...
Dutch king apologises for slavery, asks for forgiveness
The apologies come amid a wider reconsideration of the country's colonial past, including efforts to return looted art, and its current struggles with racism
Dutch King Willem-Alexander on Saturday apologised for the Netherlands' historical involvement in slavery and the effects it still has today, describing it as the “most painful, most degrading and most inhuman” way of robbing a person of their freedom...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos