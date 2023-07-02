Glenn Agliotti dies on operating table in Joburg hospital
'The landlord' was a key figure in the drug-related prosecution of former top cop Jackie Selebi
02 July 2023 - 00:03 By Tankiso Makhetha and Sipokazi Fokazi
Convicted drug dealer Glenn Agliotti, who turned state witness against former police commissioner Jackie Selebi and stood trial for Brett Kebble's 2005 murder, is believed to have died yesterday on the operating table of a Johannesburg hospital. ..
