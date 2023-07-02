Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
We bring you a varied front page this wintry Sunday. Our lead is about the director-general of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development who, when refused VIP protection by the SAPS, got three security guards from Kgosi Mampuru prison to protect him. They have also, officials say, travelled with advocate Doctor Mashabane on a trip to Dubai to restart extradition processes against the Gupta brothers.
Also on our front page is a story about looming retrenchments at the country’s mines. Unions say they have been warned by mining companies that because the country’s rail network cannot be relied on to transport commodities to ports, minerals are piling up and jobs may have to be shed.
In our newspaper today, you can also read about why Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang was axed. We bring you an exclusive interview with him.
For those interested in politics, read an interview with Johannesburg city council speaker Colleen Makhubele, who tells us why she aspires to lead her party, COPE.
There is not only serious news in the Sunday Times today, however. There is also positive news.
The head of Richards Bay Minerals tells us how a police task team working with their private investigators has managed to crack down spectacularly on the wholesale theft of their minerals.
And we also bring you an interview with the head of Eskom’s Matimba power station, who is helping to keep the lights on.
And, of course, our A-listers column takes you to the Durban July, where the country’s rich and famous gathered in all their finery for one of the social events of the year.
Keep warm and keep reading.
