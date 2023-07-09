Simon's Town dock fraud probe 'stalled'
Investigations into two firms servicing vessels have been deliberately run aground for more than five years, says military police insider
09 July 2023 - 00:00
Two companies hired to maintain the country’s naval fleet are under investigation after multiple allegations of corruption and fraud amounting to more than R100m were levelled at the base in Simon’s Town...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.