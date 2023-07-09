Steyn City ‘tech entrepreneur’ jailed for fraud in US and SA
Martins Egenamba turned out to be the mastermind of a scheme that raked millions of dollars from victims in the US and South Africa via business e-mail compromise fraud
09 July 2023 - 00:00
To Steyn City residents, Martins Egenamba was living the life of a young and successful tech entrepreneur, driving a Ford Mustang with a personalised number plate — N3rd GP — and brainstorming new business ideas with an unsuspecting neighbour. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.