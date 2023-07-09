Tenacious cop puts woman in dock for murder of 85-year-old
Hawks detective who arrested two serial killers for spate of 2018 murders has pinned new evidence on an alleged accomplice
09 July 2023 - 00:00
First Hawks Col Erhard Stroh arrested two serial killers who sowed terror among elderly women in Gauteng and Mpumalanga in 2018 — now his dogged detective work has led to charges against their alleged woman accomplice. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.