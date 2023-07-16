Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
It has been a weekend of sports drama with some lows and some highs and more highs to come. We had little reason to celebrate the outcome of the eagerly anticipated clash between the Springboks and All Blacks yesterday morning. Let’s hope the defeat serves as motivation for revenge at the Rugby World Cup. It must have been an emotional day for captain Eben Etzebeth whose dad died of cancer while he was preparing for the game in New Zealand. His father’s friend of 45 years, Loukie Niemand, told the Sunday Times how proud he was of his son and how angry he would have been if Eben hadn’t played.
The Wimbledon women’s final also stirred emotions yesterday. Czech Marketa Vondrousova shattered the dreams of Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to become the first unseeded player in the professional era to win the Wimbledon women's singles title. Today it’s the men’s finals and Carlos Alcaraz is champing at the bit to show legendary Novak Djokovic there is new talent in town. Djokovic, in a story on our sports pages, says of Alcaraz: “He’s very motivated. He’s young. He’s hungry. I’m hungry, too, so let’s have a feast.” And it a feast it will be.
But before sitting back to enjoy great tennis this afternoon, take some time to dive into our news and political offerings. We take you into the fold of the group of truck drivers believed to have been behind the spate of attacks this past week, which ended in several arrests that saw the culprits apparently turn on each other. The violence started on the day of the second anniversary of the July riots. Incidentally, in this same week, the Constitutional Court rejected former president Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal his medical parole. Our Sunday Assessment analyses the possible outcomes of the apex court’s ruling.
As a follow-on from our coverage last week on the deadly gas leak at an informal settlement in Boksburg where illegal mining activities take place, we’ve gone back there to get a better understanding of their operations. We’ve captured, via a drone, amazing footage showing the scope of the zama zama activities. Don’t miss our beautiful pictures and story in the Insight section — and watch the drone video footage on sundaytimes.co.za.
This was also a week of water and power cuts, with some Johannesburg suburbs experiencing days of dry taps. Residents’ water woes have been solved now but load-shedding continues. However, an exclusive interview with Zweli Witbooi, the general manager of Eskom’s Medupi power station, offers a glimpse of hope. If all goes according to plan, a crucial unit will be back in service by April, four months ahead of schedule.
Business Times brings you an update on Telkom, with the company’s former group CEO Sipho Maseko ruling out a hostile takeover. Don’t miss our interviews with other big hitters: under-fire deputy president Paul Mashatile, Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly and US boxing legend Floyd Mayweather — all in a week's work.
