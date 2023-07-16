Trial starts for South African mother accused of killing daughters in New Zealand
Former nanny says Lauren Dickason ‘is not a monster’
16 July 2023 - 00:00
The trial of expat South African doctor Lauren Dickason, who stands accused of murdering her three daughters in New Zealand in 2021, will start in the high court at Christchurch on Monday. ..
