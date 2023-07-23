Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
The big story of the week was undoubtedly the explosion in the Johannesburg CBD which cracked apart about 400m of Lilian Ngoyi Street, killing one person and injuring more than 40 others. We bring you stories of survivors of the blast.
However, our front page carries two hard-hitting stories.
Our lead is about the construction mafia in Durban which is demanding R5m from the City of Ethekwini for guarding its infrastructure during the 2021 riots. The local ANC suggests the city cough up the R5m the self-confessed “former criminals” are demanding to settle their “bill”.
Also on our front page is a story from TimesLIVE Investigations on kidnappings in South Africa, who the big syndicates are and how much money they are making for their crimes.
We have also interviewed Jani Allen – remember her? – who has terminal cancer and is receiving care in a US hospice.
Another story we offer this week is the astonishing tale of the Johannesburg northern suburbs arsonist who has been WhatsApping the man who helped hunt him down. In voice notes, he explains why he burned down more than 20 houses and killed an elderly man.
Be sure not to miss Business Times which today reports that top black business leaders are blasting the slow pace of economic transformation saying that there is still too much wealth in white hands 30 years after democracy.
Today’s edition is full of too many great stories to mention here.
Do get yourself a copy and settle in for an excellent read.
