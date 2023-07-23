News

Read the Sunday Times e-edition

There is so much more in the Sunday Times, have your pick, there is something for everyone.

23 July 2023 - 00:00 By S’thembiso Msomi
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times

Click on the image to access the e-edition

The latest Sunday Times is available as a digital copy.
The latest Sunday Times is available as a digital copy.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

The big story of the week was undoubtedly the explosion in the Johannesburg CBD which cracked apart about 400m of Lilian Ngoyi Street, killing one person and injuring more than 40 others. We bring you stories of survivors of the blast.

However, our front page carries two hard-hitting stories.

Our lead is about the construction mafia in Durban which is demanding R5m from the City of Ethekwini for guarding its infrastructure during the 2021 riots. The local ANC suggests the city cough up the R5m the self-confessed “former criminals” are demanding to settle their “bill”.

Also on our front page is a story from TimesLIVE Investigations on kidnappings in South Africa, who the big syndicates are and how much money they are making for their crimes.

We have also interviewed Jani Allen – remember her? – who has terminal cancer and is receiving care in a US hospice.   

Another story we offer this week is the astonishing tale of the Johannesburg northern suburbs arsonist who has been WhatsApping the man who helped hunt him down. In voice notes, he explains why he burned down more than 20 houses and killed an elderly man.

Be sure not to miss Business Times which today reports that top black business leaders are blasting the slow pace of economic transformation saying that there is still too much wealth in white hands 30 years after democracy.

Today’s edition is full of too many great stories to mention here.

Do get yourself a copy and settle in for an excellent read.

Pravin Gordhan gets public lashing over Transnet

Party secretary-general says Gordhan must move with urgency to fix Transnet so freight can be moved by rail, not road
News
6 hours ago

‘Construction mafia’ demands R5m reward for protecting eThekwini metro sites during riots

"Construction mafia" leaders in KZN are demanding R5m for foiling an elaborate plot to bomb the Durban City Hall, reservoirs, transport ...
News
6 hours ago

LISTEN | ANC can’t work with ex-cons, it’s immoral: ANCYL president

New ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji says it’s immoral for the ANC to form coalitions with parties like the Patriotic Alliance – a key ...
News
6 hours ago

Kidnappings for ransom: Kingpins, crooked cops, dodgy home affairs systems exposed

The terrifying tentacles of kidnapping for ransom syndicates have crawled from Mozambique into South Africa over the past few years, with a convicted ...
News
6 hours ago

‘I can also deal with you,’ Ntshavheni tells Mdu Manana in public tiff

Senior ANC leaders, minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and NEC member Mduduzi Manana were involved in a tiff in full view of delegates ...
News
6 hours ago

Tshwane contract winner can’t do the job, claims rival

Altron, which previously held the tender, tells court Brilliantel asked it to run ICT network on its behalf.
News
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘Construction mafia’ demands R5m reward for protecting eThekwini metro sites ... Politics
  2. Pravin Gordhan gets public lashing over Transnet Politics
  3. Kidnappings for ransom: Kingpins, crooked cops, dodgy home affairs systems ... News
  4. Tshwane contract winner can’t do the job, claims rival News
  5. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community