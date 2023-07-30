More than a juicy steak at stake for Duvha’s new broom
Power station GM bets a slap-up meal that his plant will top the Eskom rankings by January
30 July 2023 - 00:00
When Lourence Chauke took charge at Duvha power station outside Emalahleni at the start of 2021, it was one of Eskom’s worst-performing. Two years later it hovers in the top six and the Limpopo-born general manager is aiming for the top spot in the rankings by the end of financial 2025. ..
