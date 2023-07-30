Dear readers,
Winter hasn’t given up on us as the chill in the air today will confirm. But don’t let that be a reason to not lay your hands on a copy of today’s Sunday Times.
Our lead story is about defence officials who in just two weeks allegedly manipulated R200m worth of tenders for Covid PPEs, awarding those contracts to legitimate companies on condition they “ceded ” them to middlemen they chose.
Also on the front page is a story about how Covid-19 lockdown transgressors still carry criminal records which is making finding work impossible for many.
There is a lot to read on our inside pages too.
Breaking new stories we offer you today include one about why Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s impeachment case has been delayed, another about divisions between residents of the posh Zimbali Estate north of Durban, and the case against Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye who appeared in court this week on charges of rape, attempted murder and assault.
On the political front, we bring you the latest on the EFF’s 10th anniversary celebrations, as well as an interview with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new special advisor Jomo Sibiya. We also interview Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald who says South Africa is not ready for a white president.
On our features pages, we bring you extracts from a book written by one of our own. TimesLIVE news editor Naledi Shange has written Killer Cop: The Rosemary Ndlovu Story, about the woman who killed her family members for their burial insurance money.
Keep warm as you enjoy your favourite Sunday read.
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times, have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Click on the image to access the e-edition
Image: Sunday Times
Dear readers,
Winter hasn’t given up on us as the chill in the air today will confirm. But don’t let that be a reason to not lay your hands on a copy of today’s Sunday Times.
Our lead story is about defence officials who in just two weeks allegedly manipulated R200m worth of tenders for Covid PPEs, awarding those contracts to legitimate companies on condition they “ceded ” them to middlemen they chose.
Also on the front page is a story about how Covid-19 lockdown transgressors still carry criminal records which is making finding work impossible for many.
There is a lot to read on our inside pages too.
Breaking new stories we offer you today include one about why Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s impeachment case has been delayed, another about divisions between residents of the posh Zimbali Estate north of Durban, and the case against Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye who appeared in court this week on charges of rape, attempted murder and assault.
On the political front, we bring you the latest on the EFF’s 10th anniversary celebrations, as well as an interview with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new special advisor Jomo Sibiya. We also interview Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald who says South Africa is not ready for a white president.
On our features pages, we bring you extracts from a book written by one of our own. TimesLIVE news editor Naledi Shange has written Killer Cop: The Rosemary Ndlovu Story, about the woman who killed her family members for their burial insurance money.
Keep warm as you enjoy your favourite Sunday read.
New PPE looting shame at SANDF
'SA is not ready for a white president'
Mangosuthu Buthelezi recovering in hospital
African leaders tell Putin: 'We have a right to call for peace'
'I'm just trying to tell the waarheid, the truth': Rassie Erasmus
Zimbali owners fear paradise lost at top estate
Parliamentary committee likely to find against Mkhwebane
Let's not dismiss Lesufi's jobs initiative
Zuma must return from Russia and face his fate
Cyril Ramaphosa moves his 'Ankole' from KZN to Union Buildings
A quiet comedian to a chatty man
Gumede whistle-blower 'survived three attempts to kill him'
Kganyago reminds politicians that savers also vote
CEOs throw weight behind logistics drive
Time to get tough on Steinhoff
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos