Read the Sunday Times e-edition

06 August 2023 - 05:02 By S’thembiso Msomi
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
Dear readers

Driving at night can be a safety hazard in some South African cities, which is why many of us use e-hailing cabs instead. But our lead story this week about a slew of late-night attacks on Uber passengers in Pretoria, in which drivers have been implicated, may have some of us re-thinking our transport options. Police have confirmed six cases in the last month. One involves Johannesburg resident Kayleigh Marx, 25, who told the Sunday Times how a night out after the rugby in Pretoria three weeks ago turned into a nightmare when her Uber driver led them into a terrifying ordeal at the hands of two attackers he allowed into the car. In two other incidents, Uber drivers are alleged to have carried an attacker in the boot of their car.

Also on our front page is a story about how the government is said to be scrambling to save this month’s Brics summit amid claims of attempted sabotage three weeks before the Johannesburg event.

Organisers suspect there are attempts to discourage some heads of state from making the trip, while insiders say the government had to intervene following suggestions that some invited guests were struggling to find accommodation in and around the city.

But there is lots of good news too — such as the bonus bonanza the Boks have been promised if they claim a fourth RWC victory. We also pay homage to 10 pioneering women from various sectors of society who are bringing about change in South Africa, and regale readers with details of the world’s biggest cruise ship, a massive ode to fun which some wealthy South Africans will be boarding for its maiden voyage.

Happy Sunday reading.

‘He repeatedly punched me with one fist’: Uber users robbed in wave of attacks

A night out after the rugby in Pretoria three weeks ago turned into a nightmare for Johannesburg resident Kayleigh Marx, 25, and a friend when their ...
News
7 hours ago

Meet the workers, winners and warriors making South Africa better

Hendrien Grove, SuperSport’s executive producer for the Netball World Cup, initially wondered whether she would be able to assemble enough women for ...
News
7 hours ago

Small parties cry foul as ANC and DA ‘gang up’ on coalitions

The two biggest political parties say a threshold of between 1 and 2% should be introduced as part a proposed legal framework on coalition ...
News
7 hours ago

Cool heads, diplomacy to the fore to keep Brics summit on track

The government is said to be scrambling to save the Brics event as there are claims of attempted sabotage three weeks before the event in ...
News
7 hours ago

Cool heads are needed in the search for solutions to the taxi dilemma

It’s common cause among motorists and commuters alike that the taxi industry is a law unto itself, flouting traffic regulations on speeding, ...
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

Our sportswomen point the way to gender equality

South Africa has never been more excited by our national women’s sporting teams. Banyana Banyana is shooting the lights out and our netball team is ...
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

DA’s Msimanga tipped to retain Gauteng leadership

Party insiders say former Tshwane mayor likely to beat Khume Ramulifho at party congress next weekend.
News
7 hours ago

Hundreds of trucks queue on highway as Richards Bay port struggles to handle demand

Hundreds of trucks filled with coal destined for Europe were backed up for 7km on the N2 freeway in Richards Bay on Friday because the port lacks ...
News
7 hours ago

Legacy of special colonialism demands special coalitions

SA can learn from coalition governments elsewhere, but must adapt its approach to its own unique nuances and complexities, says the deputy president.
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

New NSFAS payment system: four firms set to make millions off students

The four companies contracted by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to pay allowances directly into students’ bank accounts are set to ...
News
7 hours ago

Thobakgale’s parole headache: Zuma quotes his own words back at him

Commissioner of correctional services is due to announce this week whether ex-president must go back to jail after unlawful parole decision
News
7 hours ago

Western Cape Santaco boss Mandla Hermanus on taxi strike

It was chaos for commuters when the South African National Taxi Council halted all operations in the Western Cape for six days on Thursday over the ...
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

Latest Kusile arrest boosts morale at power plant

Senior manager says culture at Kusile is greatly improved with fewer people tempted to put their hands in the cookie jar
News
7 hours ago
