Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers
Driving at night can be a safety hazard in some South African cities, which is why many of us use e-hailing cabs instead. But our lead story this week about a slew of late-night attacks on Uber passengers in Pretoria, in which drivers have been implicated, may have some of us re-thinking our transport options. Police have confirmed six cases in the last month. One involves Johannesburg resident Kayleigh Marx, 25, who told the Sunday Times how a night out after the rugby in Pretoria three weeks ago turned into a nightmare when her Uber driver led them into a terrifying ordeal at the hands of two attackers he allowed into the car. In two other incidents, Uber drivers are alleged to have carried an attacker in the boot of their car.
Also on our front page is a story about how the government is said to be scrambling to save this month’s Brics summit amid claims of attempted sabotage three weeks before the Johannesburg event.
Organisers suspect there are attempts to discourage some heads of state from making the trip, while insiders say the government had to intervene following suggestions that some invited guests were struggling to find accommodation in and around the city.
But there is lots of good news too — such as the bonus bonanza the Boks have been promised if they claim a fourth RWC victory. We also pay homage to 10 pioneering women from various sectors of society who are bringing about change in South Africa, and regale readers with details of the world’s biggest cruise ship, a massive ode to fun which some wealthy South Africans will be boarding for its maiden voyage.
Happy Sunday reading.
‘He repeatedly punched me with one fist’: Uber users robbed in wave of attacks
Meet the workers, winners and warriors making South Africa better
Small parties cry foul as ANC and DA ‘gang up’ on coalitions
Cool heads, diplomacy to the fore to keep Brics summit on track
Cool heads are needed in the search for solutions to the taxi dilemma
Our sportswomen point the way to gender equality
DA’s Msimanga tipped to retain Gauteng leadership
Hundreds of trucks queue on highway as Richards Bay port struggles to handle demand
Legacy of special colonialism demands special coalitions
New NSFAS payment system: four firms set to make millions off students
Thobakgale’s parole headache: Zuma quotes his own words back at him
Western Cape Santaco boss Mandla Hermanus on taxi strike
Latest Kusile arrest boosts morale at power plant
