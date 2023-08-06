Thobakgale’s parole headache: Zuma quotes his own words back at him
Commissioner of correctional services is due to announce this week whether ex-president must go back to jail after unlawful parole decision
06 August 2023 - 00:02
Lawyers for former president Jacob Zuma have told correctional services commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale it is not legally open to him to decide Zuma must go back to jail. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.