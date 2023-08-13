Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

13 August 2023 - 00:00 By S’thembiso Msomi
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
Dear readers,

It would appear that spring is on the horizon at last, with a gap in the cold weather — at least in Gauteng — this weekend.

To celebrate, we have a hot edition for you today.

Our lead story involves a bunfight over BEE billions in which local empowerment partners of the controversial Karpowership deal accuse the Turkish parent company of muscling them out of the deal in favour of influential businesswoman Dr Anna Mokgokong.

Also on page 1 is the shocking report about one of the companies contracted to pay student allowances in a controversial National Student Financial Aid Scheme programme.  The company is headed by a director who supplied promotional goods at grossly inflated prices as part of a R29m deal he scored with the Services Seta five years ago.  The head of the Seta at the time, Andile Nongogo, is the current CEO of NSFAS.

We also reveal how Jacob Zuma’s inner circle was taken aback by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s remission ploy that engineered his freedom on Friday after a fleeting prison visit. And in political news, two of the opposition parties in coalition talks with the DA accuse John Steenhuisen’s party of preparing for a possible partnership with the ANC after the elections next year.

We also bring you tragic stories about some of the people who were “collateral damage” in the eight-day taxi strike in Cape Town.

However, it is not all serious stuff  in the Sunday Times today. We also offer you a story about Carvela shoes, a style staple of the taxi industry — the high court in Johannesburg has issued an order against fake versions. Also on offer is a dispute over a R7.2m cycad sale to billionaire Koos Bekker.

Wherever you are today, be sure to pick up your copy of the Sunday Times. You will be glad you did.

Regards,

