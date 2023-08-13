Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
It would appear that spring is on the horizon at last, with a gap in the cold weather — at least in Gauteng — this weekend.
To celebrate, we have a hot edition for you today.
Our lead story involves a bunfight over BEE billions in which local empowerment partners of the controversial Karpowership deal accuse the Turkish parent company of muscling them out of the deal in favour of influential businesswoman Dr Anna Mokgokong.
Also on page 1 is the shocking report about one of the companies contracted to pay student allowances in a controversial National Student Financial Aid Scheme programme. The company is headed by a director who supplied promotional goods at grossly inflated prices as part of a R29m deal he scored with the Services Seta five years ago. The head of the Seta at the time, Andile Nongogo, is the current CEO of NSFAS.
We also reveal how Jacob Zuma’s inner circle was taken aback by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s remission ploy that engineered his freedom on Friday after a fleeting prison visit. And in political news, two of the opposition parties in coalition talks with the DA accuse John Steenhuisen’s party of preparing for a possible partnership with the ANC after the elections next year.
We also bring you tragic stories about some of the people who were “collateral damage” in the eight-day taxi strike in Cape Town.
However, it is not all serious stuff in the Sunday Times today. We also offer you a story about Carvela shoes, a style staple of the taxi industry — the high court in Johannesburg has issued an order against fake versions. Also on offer is a dispute over a R7.2m cycad sale to billionaire Koos Bekker.
Wherever you are today, be sure to pick up your copy of the Sunday Times. You will be glad you did.
Regards,
How NSFAS companies scored big bucks
Remission 'caught Zuma insiders off guard'
Power struggle over 'BEE billions'
Hattrick hero Lepasa stars for Bucs in Orlando
The gaping hole in the Zuma decision
'Give ANC hell' says DA's Solly Msimanga
Ramaphosa must come clean on Lady R or doubts will linger
A sobering drive-thru
Taxi strike's effects show how much the government has failed
The joke's on us - we helped create this mess
Patriotism is cool, but perspective is pivotal
Why is government attracted to lawlessness like flies to a rotting carcass?
Q&A with correctional services national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale on Zuma's release
