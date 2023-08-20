News

Property price gap widens as Joburgers head to Cape Town

20 August 2023 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The gap between Cape Town and Joburg property prices is widening, largely due to perceptions of better public administration and infrastructure as well as political stability in the Mother City, according to new data from the FNB property barometer...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Growthpoint announces R1.2bn investment in student housing South Africa
  2. Joburg shuts water supply to Leeuwkop prison, among other credit control ... South Africa
  3. Property stocks low as South Africans pack for Plett South Africa
  4. City of gold is fast losing its glitter Business
  5. Mystery buyer snaps up R69m Constantia pad — and flattens it News

Latest

  1. LISTEN | Recordings cast fresh light on Nsfas scandal News
  2. Eskom board chair's church owes utility R2m News
  3. Office of the Chief Justice head accused of 'lying' under oath News
  4. Bogus meeting, elite soldiers’ cellphone records key to murder of Hawks ... News
  5. Unisa council wants court to stop Blade Nzimande News

Latest Videos

Community throws rocks at trucks amid copper discovery in Northern Cape
Police ambush alleged gangsters over alcohol confiscation after tense standoff