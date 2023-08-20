News

Read the Sunday Times e-edition

In the dying days of winter, we bring you a sizzling edition with must-read stories sure to get the nation talking.

20 August 2023 - 00:00 By S’thembiso Msomi
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Click on the image to access the e-edition

The latest Sunday Times is available as a digital copy.
The latest Sunday Times is available as a digital copy.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

In the dying days of winter, we bring you a sizzling edition with must-read stories sure to get the nation talking.

On our front page, we bring you the latest in the NSFAS scandal, reporting on leaked audio recordings that reveal that NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo participated enthusiastically in bid evaluation committee proceedings to choose companies for the controversial student allowance scheme. This despite the fact that last week, NSFAS told us Nongogo had no hand in the appointments.

Also on our front page is a story about the well-known church that Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana is the scretary of, which owes the power utility over R2-million in unpaid electricity bills.

If you want to know about the preparations for the Brics summit in Johannesburg this week, look no further than our front page where we tell you everything about what delegates will be eating and where, and other plans that have been made. We also report that Brazilian President Lula da Silva wishes that Russian President Vladimir Putin was here.

In other news, we report on the final days of slain Hawks officer Lt-Col Frans Mathipa who was assassinated days after divulging details of his investigation into the mysterious disappearance of suspected Isis financier Abella Abadiga from a Johannesburg shopping mall.

Another story you should not miss is about the head of the Office of the Chief Justice being accused of trying to cover up an allegedly corrupt R255m deal for an online court system that three of her senior officials struck with Thomson Reuters.

We also report on the impact the trend of semi-grating to Cape Town is having on the Johannesburg property market.

Wishing you a day of scintillating reading.

Eskom board chair's church owes utility R2m

Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana is a senior official at a well-known church that owes the power utility more than R2m in unpaid bills.
News
7 hours ago

LISTEN | Recordings cast fresh light on Nsfas scandal

Governance experts shocked that CEO participated in and asked questions at supposedly independent meetings.
News
6 hours ago

Unisa council wants court to stop Blade Nzimande

Higher education minister intends to place varsity under administration.
News
7 hours ago

Many challenges lie ahead for new multiparty coalition

Agreeing on the need for the ANC to go does not translate into an agreement that the MPC is an appropriate structure to replace the ANC
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

Office of the Chief Justice head accused of 'lying' under oath

OCJ secretary-general Memme Sejosengwe — who leads the organisation tasked with administering justice in the country — is accused of falsely stating ...
News
7 hours ago

ANC scorns multiparty 'gang of losers'

President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed as a “side show” a meeting of seven political parties that signed a deal to form a coalition pact ahead of the ...
News
7 hours ago

Bogus meeting, elite soldiers’ cellphone records key to murder of Hawks detective

The assassin who killed Mathipa shot him twice between the eyes from a moving car, police sources say
News
7 hours ago

Brics countries divided on group's expansion

While India and Brazil have called for caution on opening up membership of the grouping, China says it should not be an exclusive club
News
7 hours ago

Xi Jinping takes centre stage at Brics

China's president X Jinping is expected to take the centre stage at the upcoming Brics summit in Johannesburg.
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

Brazil’s Lula would have preferred Putin attended summit in person

While Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is a capable dimplomat, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says he would have preferred to ...
News
7 hours ago

Getting shot of moonshine is not loony

There was a new moon cowering in the twilight sky on Friday night, like a tiny fingernail clipping. It was peeping out from the clouds and trying not ...
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

Parties have mixed reaction to coalition pact

While COPE expressed interest in giving its leaders an ear, new kids on the block Rise Mzansi and Build One South Africa (Bosa) were not as ...
News
7 hours ago

'We finally have a real chance to beat the ANC': Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen emerged victorious from the multiparty convention after he successfully convinced opposition parties to rally behind a ...
News
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. LISTEN | Recordings cast fresh light on Nsfas scandal News
  2. Eskom board chair's church owes utility R2m News
  3. Office of the Chief Justice head accused of 'lying' under oath News
  4. Bogus meeting, elite soldiers’ cellphone records key to murder of Hawks ... News
  5. Unisa council wants court to stop Blade Nzimande News

Latest Videos

Community throws rocks at trucks amid copper discovery in Northern Cape
Police ambush alleged gangsters over alcohol confiscation after tense standoff