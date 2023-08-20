Dear readers,
In the dying days of winter, we bring you a sizzling edition with must-read stories sure to get the nation talking.
On our front page, we bring you the latest in the NSFAS scandal, reporting on leaked audio recordings that reveal that NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo participated enthusiastically in bid evaluation committee proceedings to choose companies for the controversial student allowance scheme. This despite the fact that last week, NSFAS told us Nongogo had no hand in the appointments.
Also on our front page is a story about the well-known church that Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana is the scretary of, which owes the power utility over R2-million in unpaid electricity bills.
If you want to know about the preparations for the Brics summit in Johannesburg this week, look no further than our front page where we tell you everything about what delegates will be eating and where, and other plans that have been made. We also report that Brazilian President Lula da Silva wishes that Russian President Vladimir Putin was here.
In other news, we report on the final days of slain Hawks officer Lt-Col Frans Mathipa who was assassinated days after divulging details of his investigation into the mysterious disappearance of suspected Isis financier Abella Abadiga from a Johannesburg shopping mall.
Another story you should not miss is about the head of the Office of the Chief Justice being accused of trying to cover up an allegedly corrupt R255m deal for an online court system that three of her senior officials struck with Thomson Reuters.
We also report on the impact the trend of semi-grating to Cape Town is having on the Johannesburg property market.
Wishing you a day of scintillating reading.
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
In the dying days of winter, we bring you a sizzling edition with must-read stories sure to get the nation talking.
Click on the image to access the e-edition
Image: Sunday Times
Dear readers,
In the dying days of winter, we bring you a sizzling edition with must-read stories sure to get the nation talking.
On our front page, we bring you the latest in the NSFAS scandal, reporting on leaked audio recordings that reveal that NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo participated enthusiastically in bid evaluation committee proceedings to choose companies for the controversial student allowance scheme. This despite the fact that last week, NSFAS told us Nongogo had no hand in the appointments.
Also on our front page is a story about the well-known church that Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana is the scretary of, which owes the power utility over R2-million in unpaid electricity bills.
If you want to know about the preparations for the Brics summit in Johannesburg this week, look no further than our front page where we tell you everything about what delegates will be eating and where, and other plans that have been made. We also report that Brazilian President Lula da Silva wishes that Russian President Vladimir Putin was here.
In other news, we report on the final days of slain Hawks officer Lt-Col Frans Mathipa who was assassinated days after divulging details of his investigation into the mysterious disappearance of suspected Isis financier Abella Abadiga from a Johannesburg shopping mall.
Another story you should not miss is about the head of the Office of the Chief Justice being accused of trying to cover up an allegedly corrupt R255m deal for an online court system that three of her senior officials struck with Thomson Reuters.
We also report on the impact the trend of semi-grating to Cape Town is having on the Johannesburg property market.
Wishing you a day of scintillating reading.
Eskom board chair's church owes utility R2m
LISTEN | Recordings cast fresh light on Nsfas scandal
Unisa council wants court to stop Blade Nzimande
Many challenges lie ahead for new multiparty coalition
Office of the Chief Justice head accused of 'lying' under oath
ANC scorns multiparty 'gang of losers'
Bogus meeting, elite soldiers’ cellphone records key to murder of Hawks detective
Brics countries divided on group's expansion
Xi Jinping takes centre stage at Brics
Brazil’s Lula would have preferred Putin attended summit in person
Getting shot of moonshine is not loony
Parties have mixed reaction to coalition pact
'We finally have a real chance to beat the ANC': Steenhuisen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos