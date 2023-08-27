Camden power station: Eskom's old workhorse still producing the megawatts
General manager Justice Bore describes the resurrection of the coal-fired power station after it was closed in the 1980s because of excess capacity
27 August 2023 - 00:00
It is only an Eskom lifer who will speak passionately about the inner workings and potential of 56-year-old power station running on technology from the 1950s — and still contributing about 1,480MW to the grid...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.