News

Read the Sunday Times e-edition

There is so much more in the Sunday Times, have your pick, there is something for everyone.

27 August 2023 - 00:00 By S’thembiso Msomi
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Click on the image to access the e-edition

The latest Sunday Times is available as a digital copy.
The latest Sunday Times is available as a digital copy.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

It’s been a busy week at the Brics summit, which consumed much of our national focus. We bring you a comprehensive package on the summit today, with a story taking you inside the negotiations to expand the bloc.

We also bring you a big debate on Brics’ expansion in our feature pages, with Imraan Buccus saying it is a good thing that will roll back the power of the West, while Xolela Mancu argues that the new members will boost the bloc’s collection of dictators.

Our other Brics stories include one about how Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was thronged by ardent local fans outside his Sandton hotel, and an interview with a group of local artists who performed for Chinese President Xi Jinping and chatted to him afterwards in fluent Mandarin. 

But there is far more than Brics on our pages today.

We report that Karpowerships’ local BEE partners have hauled the Turkish parent company to court to prevent it from kicking them out of their deal.

Another story is about how a woman who suffered a debilitating stroke last year and had to have some of her skull replaced, was hit in the head with a brick during Cape Town’s recent taxi strike and now has to learn to walk all over again.

We report that Khanyisani Mpungose, the middleman and shooter named in the state’s plea deal with six men convicted of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran’s assassination, is dead. The National Prosecuting Authority claimed this week that “valuable information, previously unknown” provided by the six men would help track down the real mastermind behind Deokaran’s killing. 

But the news we offer you today is not all serious.

We bring you a story about the Eastern Cape’s R1bn Msikaba bridge that is set to wow the world. We also interview the head of Eskom’s Camden power station who manages to crank out 1.4MW of power from a 56-year-old station.

A long read you should settle in for is our exit interview with outgoing Treasury director- general Ismail Momoniat, who has spent most of his working life at the institution.

Have a great day with a great read.

Babita Deokaran’s 'assassin' died two years ago

The NPA says it is hunting for three men who can help to identify the real mastermind in the whistleblower’s murder two years ago - but one of them ...
News
6 hours ago

CARTOON | Ramaphosa wins Brics summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared as the winner of the Brics summit held in Johannesburg this week.
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Contract killer scourge is sabotaging our society

The izinkabi phenomenon is becoming so entrenched that South Africa is fast on the way to becoming another Mexico, writes S'thembiso Msomi
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Mampara of the week: Nandipha Magudumana

Nandipha Magudumana, who shot to infamy for her alleged role in helping convict Thabo Bester escape from prison, knows a thing or two about ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Jantjies tests positive for banned substance

Elton Jantjies who was called up by the Springbok earlier this year only to be dropped before their squad for the Rugby World Cup was named, has ...
Sport
6 hours ago

So far, so imperfect

On the eve of McBuffalo’s  jumbo jamboree with his Brics buddies, the South African Reserve Bank announced it had cleared him of any wrongdoing in ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Thorough inquiry needed to dispel cloud over Nsfas integrity

The suspension of CEO Andile Nongogo is a welcome development in the bid to get to the bottom of suspicions about the financial aid scheme’s tender ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Battle over BEE billions taken to court

Karpowership’s local empowerment partners have hauled the Turkish company to court to prevent being kicked out of the deal amid claims they were ...
News
6 hours ago

Brics summit a feather in SA's cap and a coup for Cyril

The successful summit of the Brics heads of state in Sandton this week is a feather in the cap for our country, underlining our ability to rise to ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News
  2. Babita Deokaran’s 'assassin' died two years ago News
  3. Naledi Pandor outlines criteria needed to become a member of Brics Politics
  4. First a stroke, then a brick to her head News
  5. How to make a Chinese president smile News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure