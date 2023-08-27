Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,

It’s been a busy week at the Brics summit, which consumed much of our national focus. We bring you a comprehensive package on the summit today, with a story taking you inside the negotiations to expand the bloc.

We also bring you a big debate on Brics’ expansion in our feature pages, with Imraan Buccus saying it is a good thing that will roll back the power of the West, while Xolela Mancu argues that the new members will boost the bloc’s collection of dictators.

Our other Brics stories include one about how Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was thronged by ardent local fans outside his Sandton hotel, and an interview with a group of local artists who performed for Chinese President Xi Jinping and chatted to him afterwards in fluent Mandarin.

But there is far more than Brics on our pages today.

We report that Karpowerships’ local BEE partners have hauled the Turkish parent company to court to prevent it from kicking them out of their deal.

Another story is about how a woman who suffered a debilitating stroke last year and had to have some of her skull replaced, was hit in the head with a brick during Cape Town’s recent taxi strike and now has to learn to walk all over again.

We report that Khanyisani Mpungose, the middleman and shooter named in the state’s plea deal with six men convicted of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran’s assassination, is dead. The National Prosecuting Authority claimed this week that “valuable information, previously unknown” provided by the six men would help track down the real mastermind behind Deokaran’s killing.

But the news we offer you today is not all serious.

We bring you a story about the Eastern Cape’s R1bn Msikaba bridge that is set to wow the world. We also interview the head of Eskom’s Camden power station who manages to crank out 1.4MW of power from a 56-year-old station.

A long read you should settle in for is our exit interview with outgoing Treasury director- general Ismail Momoniat, who has spent most of his working life at the institution.

Have a great day with a great read.