Battle to suspend sex-pest principal
The governing body of one of SA’s oldest schools accuses the principal of being a foul-mouthed liability who harasses women and drinks on school trips
03 September 2023 - 00:04
A top boys’ school is battling to suspend its principal who allegedly sexually harassed women staff, improperly hired his own wife, became drunk on school tours, and told parents at a quiz night that it was “no wonder your boys are so f***ing stupid — you parents can’t even answer the questions”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.