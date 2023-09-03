Inside the government’s plan to shake up SOEs
The details of the how the state owned holding company will operate were tabled at a meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa held with CEOs and chairs of boards of state owned company on Tuesday.
03 September 2023 - 00:00
A state-owned holding company will house all the assets of state-owned companies (SOCs), replacing the department of public enterprises and cashing in on dividends declared on SOC profits once they have been turned around...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.