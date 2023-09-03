News

MultiChoice and SABC in Rugby World Cup broadcast standoff

State broadcaster, keen to flight all the Springbok games, says it hasn't got the cash the pay TV group is demanding

03 September 2023 - 00:02
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times

Millions of South Africans without pay TV will not be able to watch the Springboks bid to defend their Rugby World Cup title on the SABC if the public broadcaster is unable to obtain the rights to show the games from MultiChoice...

