‘We lived in tents for a year’: help is too slow, says past fire survivor
The shacks built by the City of Johannesburg are not safe as they also live with zama zamas
03 September 2023 - 00:00
A woman who survived a 2021 Johannesburg CBD building fire that killed nine people says the government has been slow to respond to the survivors' plight. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.