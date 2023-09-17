Sunday Morning Assessment
Court challenge to Zuma's release may be an uphill battle
While it may have been a 'manoeuvre', proving it was an unlawful one will be difficult
17 September 2023 - 00:00
If the DA is going to persist in its legal challenge to last month’s release of former president Jacob Zuma, it may have an uphill battle on its hands. This much is revealed from answers and documents provided this week by the government to a raft of questions the DA sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa. ..
