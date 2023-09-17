'My limited food won't last'
Grants saga: Pensioners run out of food
Pensioners suffer mismanagement and 'rushed decision' to blame for this week's payment systems failure
17 September 2023 - 00:02
Philemon Rakgogong, 72, from Randfontein doesn’t have enough food to last the month. He plans to return to the Post Office tomorrow to ask after his R2,080 monthly pension, the only income he and his grandchildren receive...
