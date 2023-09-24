Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

24 September 2023 - 00:00
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
Dear readers,

Last night’s incredibly hard-fought match between the Springboks and Ireland sadly didn’t go our way, but we are not giving up. We at the Sunday Times are backing the Boks all the way as they proceed into the knockout stages of the tournament — albeit against host country France.

The Springboks feature on our front page today, as well as inside the paper, with an analysis of the game and a story about the secluded French hotel where the team are staying. We also take a look at the songs we are singing to unite the nation behind the team and the gwijo culture that has swept schools across the country.

However, our lead story is about Transnet’s so-called ghost trains — a racket based on the freight rail service that carries coal from mines to Richards Bay. Mining companies book trains to pick up a coal cargo, but then a criminal syndicate colluding with corrupt officials adds extra trains to those orders, and middlemen divert these additional “ghost trains” to other customers and pocket the proceeds.

Also on our front page is a report about the board of the Johannesburg Property Co — a tollgate cashier, a receptionist and a person with a grade 11 are among those overseeing the entity. They are said to be personally or politically connected to the mayoral committee member for economic development, Nomoya Mnisi. Some belong to her ANC branch in Soweto.

Among the many gripping stories we bring you today is one about Nkululeko Mkhize, an extortion racketeer and mafioso who was killed in a shootout with police at his home in the plush Zimbali Estate in Ballito this week. We describe his high-flying lifestyle and give details of his partner in crime, a former police officer.

Many Gauteng residents have been struggling with acute water shortages for up to six weeks, and we bring you a package about what is causing the problem. 

Make sure you turn to Business Times for the latest about the battle between the Turkish company Karpowership and its local empowerment partners, which went to court on Friday.

Despite the Springboks’ loss, I wish you a super Sunday, whatever it is you are doing.

Keep going, Bokke!

Regards,

S’thembiso Msomi

The 2023 Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist

Announcing the shortlist for the 2023 Sunday Times Literary Awards for non-fiction and fiction in partnership with Exclusive Books.
Books
10 hours ago

Nxesi axes Productivity SA chair over R5bn ‘conflict of interest’

Mthunzi Mdwaba, owner of Thuja Capital Fund and chair of Productivity SA, arranged a lucrative deal between Thuja and the UIF
News
10 hours ago

'What guest wants to sit with a bucket of water next to the loo?'

First it was the beaches and now its the taps. That's the situation many hotels and businesses in Umhlanga found themselves in this week after dry ...
News
10 hours ago

ANC branches miss nomination deadline

NEC extends cut-off date to October 15 after just over half the party’s branches failed to meet the candidate nomination deadline last week.
News
10 hours ago

The 2023 shortlists for the Sunday Times Literary Awards

In partnership with Exclusive Books, the Sunday Times Literary Awards this year mark the 33rd anniversary of the non-fiction award and the 22nd year ...
Books
10 hours ago

IFP wants peace talks with Ramaphosa, and not KZN leaders

The IFP has rejected the ANC decision to send party provincial leaders to hold reconciliation talks with the Mangusuthu Butehelzi party – and instead ...
News
10 hours ago

Joburg Property Company run by a receptionist, a tollgate cashier and a matric-less ANC leader

A tollgate cashier, a receptionist and a person with a grade 11 have been appointed to the board of the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC), an ...
News
10 hours ago

Boks enjoy calm before the storm in forest hideaway

The Springboks retreated to the woods this week as they prepared for their big clash against Ireland in Paris.
Sport
10 hours ago

No-show MPs will have to pay the costs

Parliament is clamping down on MPs who don't turn up for public hearings and oversight visits that have already been paid for, costing taxpayers ...
News
10 hours ago

Minister Zikalala warns against cuts

The proposal to do away with Zikalala’s department was made at a meeting the Treasury held with the Presidency in Stellenbosch recently.
News
10 hours ago
