Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
Last night’s incredibly hard-fought match between the Springboks and Ireland sadly didn’t go our way, but we are not giving up. We at the Sunday Times are backing the Boks all the way as they proceed into the knockout stages of the tournament — albeit against host country France.
The Springboks feature on our front page today, as well as inside the paper, with an analysis of the game and a story about the secluded French hotel where the team are staying. We also take a look at the songs we are singing to unite the nation behind the team and the gwijo culture that has swept schools across the country.
However, our lead story is about Transnet’s so-called ghost trains — a racket based on the freight rail service that carries coal from mines to Richards Bay. Mining companies book trains to pick up a coal cargo, but then a criminal syndicate colluding with corrupt officials adds extra trains to those orders, and middlemen divert these additional “ghost trains” to other customers and pocket the proceeds.
Also on our front page is a report about the board of the Johannesburg Property Co — a tollgate cashier, a receptionist and a person with a grade 11 are among those overseeing the entity. They are said to be personally or politically connected to the mayoral committee member for economic development, Nomoya Mnisi. Some belong to her ANC branch in Soweto.
Among the many gripping stories we bring you today is one about Nkululeko Mkhize, an extortion racketeer and mafioso who was killed in a shootout with police at his home in the plush Zimbali Estate in Ballito this week. We describe his high-flying lifestyle and give details of his partner in crime, a former police officer.
Many Gauteng residents have been struggling with acute water shortages for up to six weeks, and we bring you a package about what is causing the problem.
Make sure you turn to Business Times for the latest about the battle between the Turkish company Karpowership and its local empowerment partners, which went to court on Friday.
Despite the Springboks’ loss, I wish you a super Sunday, whatever it is you are doing.
Keep going, Bokke!
Regards,
S’thembiso Msomi
