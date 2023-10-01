Inside Eskom’s plan to keep lights on during festive season
Power utility says bringing dirty units online will mean a happy festive season
01 October 2023 - 00:03
Eskom intends to take full advantage of the sulphur dioxide pollution control exemption granted this week by bringing back to the grid four units at Kusile Power Station by December, adding a much needed 3,000MW of power...
