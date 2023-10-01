News

Kasrils warns Ramaphosa about impact of austerity

And SA must be vigilant in the face of capitalism and imperialism, SACP veteran tells mourners at funeral of Aziz Pahad

01 October 2023 - 00:00
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter

Former intelligence minister Ronnie Kasrils has warned President Cyril Ramaphosa against the Treasury's proposed spending cuts, saying they will hit the poor hardest. ..

