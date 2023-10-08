‘It was strange to suddenly be out of prison’: Wrongly jailed for half a lifetime
George Robertson was 22 when he was locked up for murder — 19 years later he is free, his conviction quashed
08 October 2023 - 00:00
After 19 years behind bars, George Robertson walked out of prison a free man last week — his conviction for murdering his father overturned after a protracted battle to have his appeal heard. ..
