Read the Sunday Times e-edition

15 October 2023 - 00:00
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
Dear readers

It has been a very distressing week as we all watched in horror as the events in the Middle East unfolded. We lead today’s paper with developments around the issue at home, with the ANC coming out in strong support of the Palestinian people.

Also on our front page is a look ahead to tonight’s match between the Springboks and France, billed as the battle of the wings.

Another story you must look out for is one about a City of Johannesburg employee who allegedly falsely claimed to be a neurosurgeon with a PhD in business administration and two Comrades marathons under his belt.

We also look in depth at the census results released this week, with a story about migration between provinces and another about the good news it contains.

All the best for tonight’s match. May the Bokke win!

Cyril Ramaphosa's Palestine pledge

Pro-Israel lobby reacts with fury, accusing Ramaphosa Jihadists', as pro- an anti-Israel group face off in SA
News
6 hours ago

Sates strikes like Greece lightning for two more golds

Matthew Sates forged out two gold medals at the World Cup meet in Athens last night, finishing first in the 200m individual medley and again in the ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Ex-blows whistle on bogus over-achiever

Joburg left red-faced after employing 'quality officer' who was later exposed for embellishing his CV.
News
6 hours ago

Like oil and water, the DA and the ANC will never mix

As the two biggest parties, they might seem to be the best candidates to form a coalition next year. But South Africa really doesn’t want to go there
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Opposition MPs hail German coalitions

Opposition parties that are members of the multiparty charter have sung the praises of the German culture of coalition governments, saying SA ...
News
6 hours ago

‘Just enjoy each and every minute of it’

Ahead of the blockbuster showdown against France, Cheslin Kolbe reminds us what the game is really all about
Sport
6 hours ago

South Africans tell of terror in Israel

South Africans living in Israel and Palestine have told of the terror they experienced this week as missiles and rockets rained down on them.
News
6 hours ago

Cheers, mate — you always were a good sport

Hogarth was sad to hear recently about the passing of Aziz Pahad, one of finest diplomats and deputy ministers this country has ever had.
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Hamas attack, Israeli response shatter illusions about Middle East

Peace will not be possible between Israel and Palestinians in the absence of negotiations aimed at finding a just solution for both parties
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Sars declares coal war

Raids this week in five provinces on 30 addresses including mines, offices and unregulated coal yards alleged to be involved in the stealing and ...
News
6 hours ago

We had to break the rules to keep the SABC alive

A court this week set aside a security contract approved by former members of the SABC interim board — and affirmed an SIU recommendation that the ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

ANC tells court DA has no right to deployment minutes

The DA and the ANC’s fight over the blue party’s demand to see the governing party's cadre deployment records has reached its final hurdle, with the ...
News
6 hours ago

Time runs out for TikTok doc

He enjoyed celebrity status as a TikTok doc with almost 300,000 followers, was featured on Gauteng health department social media platforms, and had ...
News
6 hours ago

IN PICS: Jazz legend Madala Kunene honoured for contribution to SA music

The department of sport, arts and culture honoured legendary jazz guitarist Madala Kunene in a two-part event in Durban this week.
News
17 hours ago
