Dear readers
It has been a very distressing week as we all watched in horror as the events in the Middle East unfolded. We lead today’s paper with developments around the issue at home, with the ANC coming out in strong support of the Palestinian people.
Also on our front page is a look ahead to tonight’s match between the Springboks and France, billed as the battle of the wings.
Another story you must look out for is one about a City of Johannesburg employee who allegedly falsely claimed to be a neurosurgeon with a PhD in business administration and two Comrades marathons under his belt.
We also look in depth at the census results released this week, with a story about migration between provinces and another about the good news it contains.
All the best for tonight’s match. May the Bokke win!
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times, have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Image: Sunday Times
