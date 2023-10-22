News

Read the Sunday Times e-edition

There is so much more in the Sunday Times, have your pick, there is something for everyone.

22 October 2023 - 00:00
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Subscribe to the Sunday Times to catch up on all the news, sport and entertainment stories.
Subscribe to the Sunday Times to catch up on all the news, sport and entertainment stories.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers

I greet you on the morning after the Springboks’ astounding last-minute victory against the English, a victory that puts us in the final of the Rugby World Cup and with a shot at a record-breaking fourth title. The match features on our front page today.

Also on our front page is an astonishing story about deputy health minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo who is being investigated by the police and parliament’s ethics committee over a sexual assault case laid against him by a 33-year-old man.

Another front-page story concerns a senior official in the presidency’s department of monitoring and evaluation who is alleged to have engineered his own appointment and to have disciplined himself after being found to have appointed a fleet manager without a driver's licence.

Another astonishing story concerns an 80-year-old CEO who is suing a woman less than half his age for breach of confidentiality after their relationship soured.

Wishing you a wonderful day after the Boks’ big win. 

Go Bokke! 

Regards,

S’thembiso Msomi

Unbelievable! Springboks steal victory over England to reach Cup final

Siya Kolisi and his band of Springbok warriors fought back to steal a late 16-15 victory over England in a scrappy but tense semifinal in Paris last ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Boks have played their ‘get out of jail’ card

Handre Pollard. Handre Pollard. Handre Pollard.
Sport
13 hours ago

Deputy health minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo accused of sexual assault

Male parliamentary staffer accuses Sibongiseni Dhlomo of assault but deputy minister says it was an argument about a banana
News
13 hours ago

Ex-Sars official 'hacked e-filing profile'

A charge of tax fraud laid against a construction company has revealed the possible existence of a criminal syndicate at work, involving former South ...
News
13 hours ago

New public protector Kholeka Gcaleka dare not disappoint us

Parliament’s endorsement this week of adv Kholeka Gcaleka as the next public protector should give that office an opportunity to mend its public ...
Opinion & Analysis
13 hours ago

How Presidency official Ntabozuko Nomlala 'appointed, disciplined himself'

Ntabozuko Nomlala is accused of not only finalising his own appointment as chief director, but of acting as both judge and accused in his own ...
News
13 hours ago

KZN government may have paid R1m for event that never happened

The Special Investigating Unit is considering whether to investigate allegations  that top KwaZulu-Natal government officials colluded with a private ...
News
13 hours ago

Nsfas CEO 'a law unto himself who should be fired'

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) CEO Andile Nongogo was “a law unto himself” and should be axed “for breach of trust”, according to a ...
News
13 hours ago

Ahead of 2024 election, ANC looks to the lights

Polls show ANC support dropping, thanks in part to load-shedding, but opposition parties have a few problems of their own, writes Peter Bruce
Opinion & Analysis
13 hours ago

It’s a sister thing as Cyril Ramaphosa toasts to gender equality

Former first lady Zanele Mbeki is among the luminaries at the high-profile  IWFSA Hall of Femme event
Lifestyle
13 hours ago

Meet the Boks’ floating fan club

Work comes first for Capt Reagan Paul, master of South Africa’s 83m emergency coastal response vessel Umkhuseli, but shipping emergencies aside, ...
Sport
13 hours ago

From Hanoi to Medellin, Bok fans get the ‘gees’ going

Wherever they are in the world, South Africans make finding a place to watch the Rugby World Cup a priority.
Sport
13 hours ago

Millions in stitches over Bok fan KabeloGP’s ‘hier kom k*k’ comments

Kabelo Moumakwe taken aback as his passionate video goes viral
Sport
13 hours ago

Roadmap calls for end of Transnet monopoly

A roadmap drawn up by a committee advising the Presidency on ending the logistics crisis recommends the complete dismantling of Transnet’s monopoly ...
Business Times
13 hours ago

Desperation drives gambling growth

There has been a sharp increase in the number of online gambling companies in the past two years as consumers’ desperation for cash deepens, a ...
Business Times
13 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Unbelievable! Springboks steal victory over England to reach Cup final Sport
  2. Deputy health minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo accused of sexual assault Politics
  3. How Presidency official Ntabozuko Nomlala 'appointed, disciplined himself' News
  4. Palestinian ambassador pins hopes on Cyril Ramaphosa's negotiating skills News
  5. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...