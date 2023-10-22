Dear readers
I greet you on the morning after the Springboks’ astounding last-minute victory against the English, a victory that puts us in the final of the Rugby World Cup and with a shot at a record-breaking fourth title. The match features on our front page today.
Also on our front page is an astonishing story about deputy health minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo who is being investigated by the police and parliament’s ethics committee over a sexual assault case laid against him by a 33-year-old man.
Another front-page story concerns a senior official in the presidency’s department of monitoring and evaluation who is alleged to have engineered his own appointment and to have disciplined himself after being found to have appointed a fleet manager without a driver's licence.
Another astonishing story concerns an 80-year-old CEO who is suing a woman less than half his age for breach of confidentiality after their relationship soured.
Wishing you a wonderful day after the Boks’ big win.
Go Bokke!
Regards,
S’thembiso Msomi
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times, have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Image: Sunday Times
Dear readers
I greet you on the morning after the Springboks’ astounding last-minute victory against the English, a victory that puts us in the final of the Rugby World Cup and with a shot at a record-breaking fourth title. The match features on our front page today.
Also on our front page is an astonishing story about deputy health minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo who is being investigated by the police and parliament’s ethics committee over a sexual assault case laid against him by a 33-year-old man.
Another front-page story concerns a senior official in the presidency’s department of monitoring and evaluation who is alleged to have engineered his own appointment and to have disciplined himself after being found to have appointed a fleet manager without a driver's licence.
Another astonishing story concerns an 80-year-old CEO who is suing a woman less than half his age for breach of confidentiality after their relationship soured.
Wishing you a wonderful day after the Boks’ big win.
Go Bokke!
Regards,
S’thembiso Msomi
Unbelievable! Springboks steal victory over England to reach Cup final
Boks have played their ‘get out of jail’ card
Deputy health minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo accused of sexual assault
Ex-Sars official 'hacked e-filing profile'
New public protector Kholeka Gcaleka dare not disappoint us
How Presidency official Ntabozuko Nomlala 'appointed, disciplined himself'
KZN government may have paid R1m for event that never happened
Nsfas CEO 'a law unto himself who should be fired'
Ahead of 2024 election, ANC looks to the lights
It’s a sister thing as Cyril Ramaphosa toasts to gender equality
Meet the Boks’ floating fan club
From Hanoi to Medellin, Bok fans get the ‘gees’ going
Millions in stitches over Bok fan KabeloGP’s ‘hier kom k*k’ comments
Roadmap calls for end of Transnet monopoly
Desperation drives gambling growth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos