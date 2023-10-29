Dear readers,
There really is only one story on everyone’s lips today, and it is the astounding World Cup victory over New Zealand by the Springboks, a story that takes its rightful place on our front page. With another incredible one-point victory, it is just as well the tournament is over because it is doubtful our hearts would be able to take much more of this.
We thank the Boks for their magnificent performance and we are incredibly proud of them. The edition is about more than last night’s match, however.
On our pages you will find many more stories, including one in which finance minister Enoch Godongwana warns that there will be no good news in this coming week’s medium-term budget. Also read about Western Cape MEC Tertius Simmers who is living it up in a rental that costs taxpayers R10,000 a month, while he owns a property just a few kilometres away.
Ahead of Monday’s start of the matric exams, read about how the cheaters on the Road to Varsity WhatsApp group in Mpumalanga have been sanctioned, but nothing has happened to the teachers who set the group up.
We also have long reads for you to sink your teeth into by Mcebisi Jonas and Moeletsi Mbeki.
With a cold front set to hit tomorrow, we hope your hearts will be warmed by the astounding Bok win.
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times, have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Image: Sunday Times
Nailed it!!!!
Oh, what a night, in the City of Love
Four our nation: We are the champs
Unisa set to oppose Nzimande’s ruling
What should South Africa’s new agenda be?
MEC Tertuis Simmers in ‘double-dipping’ house perk row
ANC to discuss how to pull out of coalitions with EFF
It’s my party and I’ll binge if I want to
Caster Semenya: Peace in the eye of the storm
‘We’ll run out of money if we don’t cut spending,’ says Godongwana
Fair or not, whining won’t help
Government may dip into reserve funds
Budget must address the breaking points for South Africans
Clicks eyes options in East Africa
A kota, juice and an apple — for three days underground
