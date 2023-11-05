Pastor tells of how two women were killed during a church robbery
Criminals fired shots to intimidate congregation into handing over more cellphones
05 November 2023 - 00:00
Pastor Deogratius Kabanda is in shock after armed men stormed into his church during a recent service and left two women dead and another wounded. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.