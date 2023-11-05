Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
We have been gripped by Bok fever all week, and we reflect on the national rugby side’s triumphant return in today’s edition.
However, our front-page lead is a fresh story on the onslaught churches are facing from armed criminals, who rob them and their congregants while they are at worship.
We report too on renewed efforts by conservative US lawmakers to kick South Africa out of Agoa, and on the dire situation facing thousands of poor students who are going hungry while waiting for their Nsfas money.
As our focus shifts to the Cricket World Cup in India, we bring you interviews with family members of Proteas players who believe the team will bring home another coveted international title.
The Sunday Times is packed with news this week, so don’t miss out.
