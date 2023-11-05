Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

05 November 2023 - 00:00
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

We have been gripped by Bok fever all week, and we reflect on the national rugby side’s triumphant return in today’s edition.

However, our front-page lead is a fresh story on the onslaught churches are facing from armed criminals, who rob them and their congregants while they are at worship.

We report too on renewed efforts by conservative US lawmakers to kick South Africa out of Agoa, and on the dire situation facing thousands of poor students who are going hungry while waiting for their Nsfas money.

As our focus shifts to the Cricket World Cup in India, we bring you interviews with family members of Proteas players who believe the team will bring home another coveted international title.

The Sunday Times is packed with news this week, so don’t miss out.

‘We dare not let it happen again’: SA clerics denounce Gaza ‘genocide’

A group of prominent South African clerics, headed by Rev Frank Chikane, has added its voice to the growing condemnation of the "genocide" in Gaza.
News
7 hours ago

Mampara of the week: Blade Nzimande

One would assume that our minister of higher education has a basic layman’s grasp of the law. But his blunders in his effort to put Unisa under ...
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

May the Boks spirit endure as the winds of division blow

Incredible. That’s the word that comes to mind when thinking about the past few weeks, writes S'thembiso Msomi.
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

SABC saves the day to avert Soweto derby-AFL final clash

The SABC has stepped in to avert a fixture clash  in which the Soweto derby and the African Football League (AFL) final would have been played on ...
Sport
7 hours ago

A DA casualty of the Israel-Hamas war

The expulsion of DA, MP Ghaleb Cachalia from the party’s shadow cabinet has yielded an unlikely casualty of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

It’s a potholed road to coalition government

On the weekend in which the Springboks won their fourth Rugby World Cup, sending the entire country into a state of ecstasy, a group of South ...
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

Speaker faces probe over CEO pay

Mapisa-Nqakula’s role in hiking salary of secretary to parliament under scrutiny.
News
7 hours ago

Nsfas: fat-cats peeing on what should be the ANC’s success

When the grandmothers express their joy at graduations, it must not be because they’re relieved that their grandchildren survived such soul-crushing ...
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

Boks are champions because they care about each other

Scramble defence is the most powerful defence in rugby because to scramble means you care about your mate.
Sport
7 hours ago

DA demotes defiant Cachalia over anti-Israel stance

DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia was isolated by his colleagues during  a parliamentary caucus meeting this week as    party leader John Steenhuisen prepared to ...
News
7 hours ago

IDC in wrangle over gas plant

Besides catching flak over its apparently lacklustre due diligence process in the Coega LPG saga, the IDC has also come in for criticism over a bid ...
News
7 hours ago

Dis-Chem plans one-stop-shop health offering

Dis-Chem has embarked on an aggressive expansion drive, with up to 140 stores planned in the next three years.
Business Times
7 hours ago

Biden ‘wants to make Agoa even better’

President Joe Biden’s administration wants to work with Congress to improve the US’s flagship trade programme with Africa, not just renew it without ...
Business Times
7 hours ago

Only ending corruption can fix the fiscus

Corruption is the biggest line item in South Africa’s budget, but may not be formally reflected, writes William Gumede.
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

State cost-cutting ‘will come after Sona’

Policy expected to get pushback from cabinet ministers and heavyweights in the ANC
Business Times
7 hours ago
