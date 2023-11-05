The student who stood in the shortest queue and ended up an Eskom boss
05 November 2023 - 00:00
Marcus Nemadodzi’s career in electricity might have started because he chose to stand in the shorter queue at Mangosuthu University of Technology, but today the general manager of Arnot power station in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, takes the long way round in fixing the basics at his station. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.