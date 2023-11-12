Mayday! Mayday! Plett’s ‘crumbling’ airport is up for grabs
12 November 2023 - 00:00
It’s the airport that just won’t take off. But now a new plan to turn Plettenberg Bay into a regional aviation hub has got some heavyweight businessmen circling the crumbling runway of the Garden Route town...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.