Read the Sunday Times e-edition

12 November 2023 - 00:00
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
Dear readers,

It’s back to business as usual after the delight of the Rugby World Cup, with our Proteas headed for the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup in India.

This week, the Sunday Times and Business Times hosted our flagship Top100 Companies event. We bring you all the winners and other details today. 

But as you know, the news cycle in our country keeps spinning. On our front page is a shocking story about three families who have in the past two months or so been hijacked and terrorised by criminals on the N3 in the same place as transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga was this week.

Another story we offer you today is about the tongue-lashing Israeli ambassador to South Africa Eliav Belotserkovsky received from the department of international relations and co-operation on Friday.

We also take you inside a bitter feud dividing the “homeboys” allegedly involved in the burglary of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm.

Also, read about how a normal middle-class family was murdered by their then 15-year-old daughter whose trial is now coming to a close.

Wishing you a day of gripping reading.

Regards,

S’thembiso Msomi

Bonginkosi Madikizela’s political comeback bid flops

Former Western Cape human settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela’s bid to stage a spectacular comeback flopped on Friday when he was roundly defeated ...
News
6 hours ago

Mampara of the week: Gareth Cliff

Gareth Cliff, the irrelevant former media personality who peaked as an Idols judge many years ago, this week resorted to a double dose of sexism and ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

IEC fears bigger ballot papers may lead to more spoilt votes

The inclusion of independent candidates on the ballot papers for next year’s elections is presenting the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) ...
News
6 hours ago

Cele doubles down on cops’ right to use deadly force

Many South Africans welcome the way police are getting tough on criminals, police minister says
News
6 hours ago

Beware the temptations of a fool's paradise

Julius Malema pointedly ignored the facts of how and why rugby, much loved by large sections of the white population, got to keep the Springbok ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Bapedi royals claim they own Gauteng

A kingdom from Limpopo is claiming ownership of land that stretches from Sekhukhune to the Vaal River in Gauteng.
News
6 hours ago

Technology is paralysing the game of rugby

Somebody, somewhere in world rugby, please listen to the pleas of players, coaches and esteemed match officials. They all want their game back, ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Daughter, 15, told uncle how she wanted to kill her mom

Onthatile Sebati's chilling warning to uncle months before brutal family mass murder.
News
6 hours ago

Bitter feud divides Phala Phala ‘homeboys’

Petrus Muhekeni says his cousin Erkki Shikongo, also implicated, is living in Namibia, driving around in his golden Ford Ranger
News
6 hours ago

Mvala, the Downs and Bafana enforcer

A courageous campaigner for club and country, Mthobi Mvala is impossible to miss. Apart from his imposing figure - he stands at 1.82 - he is ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Leap of faith took Mpumi Madisa to the top

Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa, was this week named the 2023 Sunday Times Business Leader of the Year 17 years after she joined the group and rose through ...
News
6 hours ago

TFG’s Bash cranks up home delivery

TFG is testing one-hour delivery for its Bash digital store as it gains momentum, with online turnover growth of 56% in the Africa business during ...
Business Times
6 hours ago

‘You never recover from something like that’: Highway robbers turn N3 into hell run

Petrol station attendants no longer turn a hair when bleeding victims come for help
News
6 hours ago
