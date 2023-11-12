Dear readers,
It’s back to business as usual after the delight of the Rugby World Cup, with our Proteas headed for the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup in India.
This week, the Sunday Times and Business Times hosted our flagship Top100 Companies event. We bring you all the winners and other details today.
But as you know, the news cycle in our country keeps spinning. On our front page is a shocking story about three families who have in the past two months or so been hijacked and terrorised by criminals on the N3 in the same place as transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga was this week.
Another story we offer you today is about the tongue-lashing Israeli ambassador to South Africa Eliav Belotserkovsky received from the department of international relations and co-operation on Friday.
We also take you inside a bitter feud dividing the “homeboys” allegedly involved in the burglary of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm.
Also, read about how a normal middle-class family was murdered by their then 15-year-old daughter whose trial is now coming to a close.
Wishing you a day of gripping reading.
Regards,
S’thembiso Msomi
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times, have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Image: Sunday Times
Bonginkosi Madikizela’s political comeback bid flops
Mampara of the week: Gareth Cliff
IEC fears bigger ballot papers may lead to more spoilt votes
Cele doubles down on cops’ right to use deadly force
Beware the temptations of a fool's paradise
Bapedi royals claim they own Gauteng
Technology is paralysing the game of rugby
Daughter, 15, told uncle how she wanted to kill her mom
Bitter feud divides Phala Phala ‘homeboys’
Mvala, the Downs and Bafana enforcer
Leap of faith took Mpumi Madisa to the top
TFG’s Bash cranks up home delivery
‘You never recover from something like that’: Highway robbers turn N3 into hell run
