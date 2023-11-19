Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
Our lead story this week is about the blow to the National Prosecuting Authority’s ability to bring criminals to justice that will be inflicted by the Treasury’s budget cuts.
Also on page one is a story about the chaos this weekend at the country’s ports caused by Transnet’s failure to perform its functions. The congestion problem at the Richards Bay coal terminal is so bad that local traffic cops are earning double their salaries in overtime.
We also bring you the news that South Africa is unlikely to close its embassy in Israel because the Palestinians themselves do not want Pretoria to do so.
On a lighter and brighter note, we bring you an interview with Siya Kolisi’s surgeon, who got his knee fixed in time for the Rugby World Cup, and bring you news of how the Kolisis are taking the US by storm.
Wishing you a day of riveting reading.
Regards,
S’thembiso Msomi
How Transnet is killing the economy
ANC balks at cutting ties with Israel
Panyaza’s gunning for peace
N3 thugs took R37k from Sindisiwe Chikunga’s bodyguard
SA ditching Israel could stymie future peace endeavours
Voter registration weekend produces impressive numbers
Mampara of the week: Zandile Gumede
Well done, Proteas
NPA under the cosh as new budget cuts loom
Top officials suspended over parliament fire
The problem with South Africa’s youth is us
