Read the Sunday Times e-edition

19 November 2023 - 00:00
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
Dear readers,

Our lead story this week is about the blow to the National Prosecuting Authority’s ability to bring criminals to justice that will be inflicted by the Treasury’s budget cuts. 

Also on page one is a story about the chaos this weekend at the country’s ports caused by Transnet’s failure to perform its functions. The congestion problem at the Richards Bay coal terminal is so bad that local traffic cops are earning double their salaries in overtime.

We also bring you the news that South Africa is unlikely to close its embassy in Israel because the Palestinians themselves do not want Pretoria to do so. 

On a lighter and brighter note, we bring you an interview with Siya Kolisi’s surgeon, who got his knee fixed in time for the Rugby World Cup, and bring you news of how the Kolisis are taking the US by storm.

Wishing you a day of riveting reading.

Regards,

S’thembiso Msomi

How Transnet is killing the economy

Trucking queues 37km long, ships waiting for 19 days to unload as transport mess spirals
News
7 hours ago

ANC balks at cutting ties with Israel

South Africa has lodgen a formal war crimes complaint with the ICC, but wants to keep diplomatic channels open with Tel Aviv
News
7 hours ago

Panyaza’s gunning for peace

The ANC’s Gauteng messiah learns it’s not easy being a politician in the age of content creators
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

N3 thugs took R37k from Sindisiwe Chikunga’s bodyguard

The three armed men who robbed transport minister also took cash that one of her bodyguards had planned to spend on roof repairs
News
7 hours ago

SA ditching Israel could stymie future peace endeavours

It ought not to be a surprise that in countries with a divided past such as ours, history plays an important part in how we relate to international ...
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

Voter registration weekend produces impressive numbers

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is urging all eligible voters to come out in their numbers on Sunday to register to vote in the 2024 ...
News
7 hours ago

Mampara of the week: Zandile Gumede

Zandile Gumede is in the dock for allegedly taking more than R300m of eThekwini ratepayers’ money and distributing it among her friends and comrades ...
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

Well done, Proteas

The Proteas were eliminated from the 2023 Cricket World Cup by Australia in the semifinal on Thursday.
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

NPA under the cosh as new budget cuts loom

The NPA, already struggling to keep the wheels of justice rolling, has to freeze hiring and end overtime pay
News
7 hours ago

Top officials suspended over parliament fire

The nine officials were placed on suspension over alleged security breaches that led to the fire that gutted the National Assembly and other ...
News
7 hours ago

The problem with South Africa’s youth is us

Young people are more than a bunch of dancers on TikTok, and we are letting them down by not engaging with them on their terms, writes Makhudu Sefara.
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago
