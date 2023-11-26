Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
It’s another hot edition of the Sunday Times, perfect for a scorching day.
We lead our front page with a story about how more than a third of the ANC’s branches have failed to nominate candidates for elections next year, sparking a row between senior leaders over the party’s election prospects which, according to recent surveys, will fall short of 50%.
Another report on page one concerns a brazen bid to take control of lucrative building contracts in the City of Cape Town by associates of notorious gang boss Ralph Stanfield who allegedly threatened top city officials in their offices and warned them to hand over contracts.
Another news break we bring you today concerns employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi and his department, who are determined to spend more than R15bn creating 2-million “job opportunities” before the end of this financial year, just six months away.
On a lighter note, we bring you a story of Barbie actress Margot Robbie who is making a movie featuring South African animal rights activist Jamie Joseph.
Wishing you a great day with your favourite Sunday read.
Regards,
S’thembiso Msomi
Construction mafia's 'brazen threats' to Cape Town officials
Rand manipulation: Irate MPs flay banks
Mampara of the week: Xolani Tseletsele
Branch chaos rocks ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa resumes early campaigning in KZN
And that’s why coal stinks
State capture case: unacceptable
The attitude of SA men towards women must change
Batohi must not squander the nation's trust in her
UIF billions concern over Nxesi's bold plan to spend R15bn on 2-million 'work opportunities'
ANC faces R100m bill after losing appeal
ANC veterans push for tainted leaders to be barred from lists
Is that the president speaking? Or just a minister
We are rising up the ranks for all the wrong reasons
Prime Sandton lot linked to Guptas to go under the hammer
