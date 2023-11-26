Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

26 November 2023 - 00:00
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

It’s another hot edition of the Sunday Times, perfect for a scorching day.

We lead our front page with a story about how more than a third of the ANC’s branches have failed to nominate candidates for elections next year, sparking a row between senior leaders over the party’s election prospects which, according to recent surveys, will fall short of 50%.

Another report on page one concerns a brazen bid to take control of lucrative building contracts in the City of Cape Town by associates of notorious gang boss Ralph Stanfield who allegedly threatened top city officials in their offices and warned them to hand over contracts.

Another news break we bring you today concerns employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi and his department, who are determined to spend more than R15bn creating 2-million “job opportunities” before the end of this financial year, just six months away.

On a lighter note, we bring you a story of Barbie actress Margot Robbie who is making a movie featuring South African animal rights activist Jamie Joseph.

Wishing you a great day with your favourite Sunday read.

Regards,

S’thembiso Msomi

Construction mafia's 'brazen threats' to Cape Town officials

In a brazen bid to take control of lucrative building contracts, alleged associates of notorious Cape Town gang boss Ralph Stanfield allegedly ...
News
7 hours ago

Rand manipulation: Irate MPs flay banks

Angry MPs on Friday tore into banks over the currency manipulation storm, demanding maximum penalties and revocation of licenses.
Business Times
7 hours ago

Mampara of the week: Xolani Tseletsele

Tseletsele visited the home of Jagersfontein resident Kalebe Kalebe, who had complained about the condition of a road. But instead of trying to ...
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

Branch chaos rocks ANC

More than a third of ANC branches have failed to nominate candidates for next year's elections, ringing alarm bells in the party's upper ranks and ...
News
7 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa resumes early campaigning in KZN

President Cyril Ramaphosa went on a charm offensive in KwaZulu-Natal this week — a province where the president is said to be less popular.
News
7 hours ago

And that’s why coal stinks

Remember when minister of load-shedding Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told us blackouts would ease off in the festive season, or when Fikile “Fearfokol” ...
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

State capture case: unacceptable

Chief justice Raymond Zondo investigated and compiled a damning report with his team but it seems we might never see those fingered behind bars.
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

The attitude of SA men towards women must change

There is a slight irony in Oscar Pistorius being officially granted parole on Friday, the eve of the 16 Days of Activism campaign against ...
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

Batohi must not squander the nation's trust in her

It was a hopeful day in December 2018 when President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Shamila Batohi as the national director of public prosecutions.
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

UIF billions concern over Nxesi's bold plan to spend R15bn on 2-million 'work opportunities'

The department of employment & labour and its minister, Thulas Nxesi, are determined to spend more than R15bn on efforts to meet an ambitious target ...
News
7 hours ago

ANC faces R100m bill after losing appeal

The Supreme Court of Appeal has rejected an appeal by the ANC in a multimillion-rand contractual dispute, calling its version of events “utterly ...
News
7 hours ago

ANC veterans push for tainted leaders to be barred from lists

Stringent application of the step-aside policy could hit Gwede Mantashe and others ahead of next year’s elections
News
7 hours ago

Is that the president speaking? Or just a minister

You never really know who among cabinet ministers is closest to the head of state unless you are part of the inner circle, writes S'thembiso Msomi
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

We are rising up the ranks for all the wrong reasons

National governments around the world take seriously the responsibility to market their countries as attractive foreign and domestic investment ...
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

Prime Sandton lot linked to Guptas to go under the hammer

Land valued at R800m above Gautrain station was acquired in 2013.
News
7 hours ago
