Beyond fuel: New-look Astron Energy aims to be African energy leader

In 2021, the company announced that Astron Energy would be the overarching brand across all its corporate, commercial and retail channels, with a new brand identity at forecourts and other key sites.

Astron Energy's valued employees are at the centre of the huge rebranding of its hundreds of forecourts across SA — a feat that involved 750,000 working hours, 1.3-million LEDs, more than 27 soccer fields in canopy cladding and ordering countless uniforms in its distinctive new orange and purple corporate colours.

It aims to be a high-performance organisation, to put people first and to create an environment where everyone is treated equally, fairly and with respect. It also strives to improve the lives of ordinary citizens by investing in the development of the country, its people and products.

Investing in SA

Astron Energy's commitment to the country, its people and socioeconomic development is reflected in the R48bn contributed to the GDP and the creation of more than 72,000 jobs, according to a 2019 Economic Impact Assessment study.

The continued success and sustainable growth of the company is intrinsically linked to the success of the country. That’s why Astron Energy has invested R21m in youth empowerment, providing educational support to 250,000 learners and young people every year.

With an eye on the environment, it's also committed to the use of recycled water at its crude oil refinery in Milnerton, Cape Town. This refinery — the only one of its kind in southwest SA — supports more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.